Naira Marley Gives Out N1m Cash To Man That Renders One Of His Songs In Trending Video

You must have seen the trending video of this die hard Naira Marley Papa fan who mimed Naira Marley song MAFO







His act has caught the attention of the artiste who posted this on his twitter







"I’ve got 1million Naira here for you sir.Marlians help me find him "



The man who has been identified as Mr Jude Chukwuka is expected to pocket the N1m from the talented controversial artiste.



It will be recalled that the track also got the artiste into trouble with anti graft agency EFCC which led to his arrested and arraignment



