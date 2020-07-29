My Abductors Forced My Brother To Have Sex With Me....Rescued Lady Laments

Published:





A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld) on Tuesday narrated her ordeal in the hands of some youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu community, in the Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who allegedly abducted and held her hostage for five days before the police came to her rescue.



Chioma, a native of Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu, and two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to advertise a business which involved sales of noodles, diapers and oil.



They reportedly urged residents to invest in the business and promised them high returns.



However, the investors were said to have lost their money after the business owner fled the community.



In anger, the youths abducted Chioma and her colleagues and held them hostage.



Narrating her ordeal to journalists, the victim alleged that she was repeatedly raped by five men from the community, while others inserted different objects into her private parts.



She said, “A company employed me to advertise noodles, diapers, oil and other products. If you invest N1,000 in the business, you will get N1,500. We were just doing that and we were paying our customers.



“One day, our boss travelled. I went to the office and couldn’t see three of our colleagues. I only saw my elder brother and one other guy that was working with us. As three of us were in the office, the community youths came and started beating us, demanding where our boss was. They tore my clothes, pants and bra and took us into a thick forest.



“They started molesting me; some had sex with me, while others inserted hands into my private parts. Some pressed my breasts.



“After they finished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me. They carried my brother, beat him up thoroughly and ordered him to start having sex with me. My brother told them that it was against our culture. They insisted that he must do it and pointed a gun at his head. My brother had no option than to have sex with me.



“After blood gushed out of my private parts, they ordered my brother to clean the blood. When he refused, they beat him up again. They came to me again and had sex with me in the pool of my blood.



“After having sex with me again, some of them came to me and inserted sticks in my private parts. Later, they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like a gunshot, they will take us to another forest.”



She explained that the assailants turned her to a sex slave and threatened to kill her and her brother.



Chioma noted that they were also starved.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the youth took the law into their own hands by abducting Chioma and her business partners



