Mrs Ortom Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The wife of Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



In a statement she personally signed on Friday night, the First Lady said tests conducted on her came out positive.



The First Lady also noted that her son and some staff too were infected by the virus, adding that she has gone into total isolation and has commenced treatment.



“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.



“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts,” she said.



Ortom, however, advised everyone who has had contact with her in the past two weeks to undergo screening and get tested.



The governor’s wife is optimistic of recovering from the virus, stressing that being CIVID-19 positive is not a death sentence.



Although she admitted that the virus is real, she asked residents of the state not to panic but should be responsible for their actions.



In doing this, Ortom wants the people “to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols.”



One of such include wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands, maintaining Social Distance and staying indoors.



