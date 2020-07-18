More Facts About Katsina State Bomb Blast ( Pictures)

THE FACTS OF THE “KATSINA” BOMB BLAST —





The bomb blast in “Katsina” was not actually in Katsina city but in Yammama village of Malumfashi LGA, about 150kms away from the Katsina capital city.





An IED was hidden in a farm in the outskirts of Yammama which some kids cutting grass in the farm stumbled upon and either accidentally or out of curiosity detonated. 5 kids were instantly killed while 7 were rushed to General Hospital Malumfashi in critical condition.













Although a reliable account of an eyewitness, this is not meant to downplay the seriousness of the unfortunate event. Usually incidences like this are only a sign of worse things to come. In this regard, this incident should be thoroughly investigated by relevant agencies to determine the cause of this blast and how to nip in the bud perhaps, deadlier incidences like this in the future. All loose ends must be tied to make sense of this event to prevent future occurrence and possibly save lives of innocent citizens.





Source :Maiwada Dammallam





Police Account





SUSPECTED BOMB EXPLOSION: Five siblings killed, six other people injured

Today being 18/07/2020 at about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai. On receipt of the information, the Dpo led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of Bomb explotion which killed five children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.

The explosion also injured six (6) other children who were sitting under the tree inside the farm. The children were said to be there to cut grasses for animals' feed. The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment. Scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations. Investigation is ongoing, pls.

SP Gambo Isah Police Public Relations Officer, FOR: Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command





Pictures: Some of the wounded kids from the blast