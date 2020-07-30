Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Death

Published:





A man, Oluwaseun Olabode, has been arraigned before an Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure for allegedly killing his wife, Blessing.



The defendant was arrested by the police at the Oke Ogba area of Akure for allegedly killing the deceased by hitting her in the abdomen.



The defendant was arraigned on one count of murder.



According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, the offence is punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State.



Uloh said since it was a case of murder, the court should remand defendant in police custody pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.



The counsel for the defendant, Mr A. Ololike, did not oppose the remand application.



The presiding magistrate, Mr N. T. Aladejana, ordered that Oluwaseun be remanded in police custody pending legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till September 8, 2020, for mentioning.



