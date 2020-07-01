Man Arrested In Port Harcourt For Killing And Dumping Four People Inside Soak-away

Police Parades Man who Kidnaps and Kills his Victims in Etche and throws their bodies into a soak-away pit in his compound in Igbo etche area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.





The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a man suspected to be a serial killer who has confessed that he specializes in abducting and killing his victims in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.





The suspect, who is also a practicing shoemaker was paraded before journalists in his home in Igbo-Etche.







He confessed to the heinous crimes and also disclosed that he has since abducted and killed four victims since he started the trade in February.







He also showed journalists the suck away where he disposes off the dead bodies of his victims.





When asked how he lures his victims, he said they are majorly his shoe clients who supply him with shoes to sell. He said he first strikes them on their hearts and then strangulates them on the neck.





"I am a shoemaker. I stay in Garrison with my wife and children. My wife is not aware of what I do. Only me stay in this house (in Igbo-Etche).





"I started killing this February. I have kidnapped and killed four since I started. I kill them by holding them on their neck. I tell tell them I want shoes to sell and they bring it," he said.