I've Undergone Two Buttocks Enlargement Plastic Surgery So Far..Cossy Orjiakor

Actress and singer, Cossy Ojiakor, has laughed off the rumours being peddled around that that she was raped by an up-and-coming singer, simply identified as Oba DC, inside a club in Victoria Island, Lagos.



In an interview , she maintained that she had never met the guy in question. She said, ‘I don’t know any Oba DC. People just like to use my name to gain popularity. He should have paid me some money so that I can also claim to know him. Oba DC cannot rape me. I would have brutalised his genitals. It’s funny how people come up with untrue stories but it’s okay. Perhaps, the guy raped another person with big breasts.



“The only person that looked for my trouble was my neighbour and I made him do frog jump and posted it on my page. It was part of the steps for our reconciliation.’’



The controversial entertainer also revealed that she underwent a second plastic surgery earlier in the year because she didn’t stick to post-surgery instructions she was given the first time.



“I have undergone two plastic surgeries because I have flat buttocks. I had my first butt enlargement surgery in Lagos State, while the second one was done by a doctor-friend. The first surgery was successful but I didn’t adhere to the instructions I was given. I was told not to sleep on my butt but I did. I didn’t also use the pillow that I was meant to. So, my buttocks weren’t as huge as I wanted them to be and that’s why I went for a second one earlier this year. It’s so difficult not to lie on one’s buttocks for a month. Both surgeries lasted for two hours and I went home that day. However, I wouldn’t tell you how much I spent on my body because I have leant a lesson from my earlier revelations,” she said.



Ojiakor also stated that she loved her boobs the way they were and wouldn’t consider surgery on them for now. She added, “My boobs are fine. They are bouncy, full and firm, and that’s perfect for me. Right now, I’m not touching my boobs. However, if it gets bad, I would do something about them. My boobs are natural. I have the biggest boobs in my family and I’ve never suffered inferiority complex or felt insecure because of it. My parents gave me the best of everything.’



