I've Forgiven Those That Wished Me Dead ...Ebenezer Obey

Nigerian veteran musician Evang Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi says he has forgiven those that wished him dead



The artiste was pronounced dead by some unscrupulous individuals yesterday on social media .





The social media was awash with the news for hours before it was denied.





Ebenezer Obey while reacting to the news said "i dey kampe ,i am alive and i have forgiven all those spreading the rumours of my death.





Its only God that gives and takes life".





Evangelist the Chairman of Decross and Obey Music companies has over hundred albums to his credit in a musical career that spanned over 45 years



