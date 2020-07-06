I Was Deliberately Prevented From Attending Ajimobi's 8th Days Prayer ..Oyo Deputy Gov Insists

Published:

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan described as premeditated his being denied access into the venue of the fidau for the late Ajimobi.



Reacting through his media aide, Omolere Omoetan, the deputy governor hinged his stance on that no clearance came from inside despite waiting at the gate for about 15 minutes while he also made calls to the inside yet no positive response.



Olaniyan, particularly, said he put a call through to Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State, Mr Kunle Sanni, who was among the officiating ministers, and got the response that his hands were tied.



He also pointed to the hostility of security personnel at the gate, especially the manhandling of his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), calling on the state Commissioner of Police to query the “unprofessional and unruly conduct” of his men.



Narrating his side of the story, Olaniyan said, “Even when security men at the gate went in to tell them he was at the gate, no directive came back to grant his Excellency access.



“At a point, the security personnel in uniform and mufti at the gates became very hostile and the ADC to the Deputy Governor was manhandled by men of the police force.



“It was at this point that the Deputy Governor decided to leave the scene that was becoming tense and wait in his car.



“Having waited for a while to see if the situation would change to no avail, he proceeded to take his leave.



“It should be noted that the Deputy Governor put a call through to Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Chairman of Oyo State Muslim Council, who was among the officiating ministers, that he was at the gate and was being denied entrance.



“Alhaji Sanni responded that his hands were tied. This is a clear indication that what transpired was premeditated.



“There was no truth in the family saying they were not aware that the state government delegation was at the gate because Mr Bolaji Tunji was severally called by men of Civil defence at the gate.



“Even if the Deputy Governor arrived when the prayers had started, it is a well-known fact in Islam that when prayers are on-going and a male walks in, it’s an indication that the prayers have received Allah’s acceptance.”



Notwithstanding the experience, the deputy governor said he held no grudge against the Ajimobi family, praying that God grants the late former governor Al-Jana Firdaus.



Share This