I Killed A Man Before His Wife, Robbery Gang Leader, ‘Judgment’ Confesses

A 23-year-old man, Enioluwa Adedayo, aka Judgment, has confessed to how he killed a male robbery victim in the presence of his wife.







Adedayo also confessed to how he shot and killed a woman who operated a beer parlour business in Ibadan.







Judgment was arrested by operatives of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Led by DCP Abba Kyari for his alleged various armed robbery activities in Ibadan, Oyo State and most parts of Lagos State using his motorbikes.







He operates in the early hours of the day and late evenings disposing people of their valuables, including cash and mobile phones at gunpoint.







The suspect, who started as a motorcycle thief in 2016, graduated into a notorious armed robber in 2018, sources revealed.







Judgment, however, ran into trouble recently when operatives of the IRT team, deployed to Oyo State, to combat the rising spate of armed robbery in state nabbed him.







It was gathered that the IRT operatives in the state got information about his activities in March 2020 after he and members of his gang attempted to rob a popular supermarket in Mokola area of Ibadan, Oyo State.







In the process, they were said to have engaged in a shootout with some soldiers on patrol during which Judgment sustained injuries, but managed to escape.







After months of searching, he was caught in his girlfriend’s house where he was receiving treatment of gunshot injury.







After his arrest, Judgment led the operatives to arrest one of his gang members identified as Sunday Olubushe.







A police source disclosed the criminal activities of Judgment on condition of anonymity said: “It is a three-man armed robbery gang led by Enioluwa Adedayo, a.k.a Judgment. Other members of the gang are Tunde aka Kasari and Lekan. They have been carrying out a series of armed robbery in Ibadan and they are operating with motorcycles.







“They also operated in Osun and Lagos States respectively. They specialised in robbing bike men of their bikes, handsets, and monies. They also robbed people going to work or returning from night vigil in the morning.







Judgment’s gang also carried out specialised robberies, they have robbed several internet fraudsters and business owners and they have also robbed some stores. They have three guns in their group. Led by Judgment, Kasari is his second in command. They have two bike riders known as Lekan aka Waris and Sunday Olubushe also known as Ajegunle. After the shooting with the soldiers, they managed to escape but Judgment got injured while trying to scale through a fence. He went into hiding at his girlfriend house where he was arrested. She led us to where he was and we arrested him.







We recovered a locally made pistol and an expended cartridge. His arrest also led us to Sunday Olubushe, also known as Ajegunle. In the cause of our investigation we discovered that after robbing victims of their phones, they remove their sim cards give it to one Sherif also known as Alakpa, who will then use the SIM card to hack into the victim’s bank accounts and steal their money. They also confessed that when they robbed victims at home, they usually rob them of their cars.







They also confessed to having killed two persons. One was killed at the Ibadan airport area. He was killed in the presence of his wife. The second victim was a woman operating a bar in Ojo area of Ibadan. They took her money and handset and when she struggled with Judgment, she was killed. They told us that it was one Baba Esther that usually assist them in buying the guns at the rate of N30,000. While one Lambe helps them to get their ammunition at the rate of N17,000,” he said.







Narrating how he became an armed robber, Judgment, a native of Osun State, but born in Amuloko area of Ibadan said; “I went to learn how to cut hair and six months into it, my boss asked me to go and look for money for my freedom.







I met one Lekan also known as Corporal, who introduced me into armed robbery. We started by stealing motorcycles from where they are parked at night and we will sell them to our buyers. I stole so many bikes within Ibadan with Corporal within a year, before we switched into full time armed robbery. Our first armed robbery after we bought our guns was in Ikeri area of Osun State. We went to rob a man who we learned had a huge sum of money in his house. We went with two motorcycles and we were six men that went for the operation.







“We mobilised and moved to the house, but when we got there the owner of the house used a big iron and hit me on my head and I fell and I started bleeding then I asked my boys to hold the man to the ground then I used a machete found in the man’s house and hacked the man to death before his wife.”

