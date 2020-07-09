I Did Not Collect N4bn From Ibrahim Magu...Yemi Osinbajo

Published:





VP OSINBAJO WILL NOT BE DISTRACTED BY CAMPAIGNS OF LIES & CALUMNY





The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude.





In essence, Ude’s story is that “embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…” The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.





With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.







Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.





Laolu Akande





Senior Special Assistant to the President

on Media and Publicity

Office of the Vice President

8th July 2020









How Magu Embezzled N39billion, Gave Osinbajo N4billion, Begs For Soft Landing.







Embattled former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo N4billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots, Sources within the panel investigating the former EFCC boss told Pointblanknews.com





This is even as investigators discovered that as early as 4 am on Tuesday, EFCC staff members suspected to by “Magu Boys” invaded the headquarters of the anti-graft agency and made away with files and computers containing important information.





According to the source who does not want to be named, Magu sold recovered properties, vehicles, houses.





Specifically, 167 recovered trucks missing from its Port Harcourt office, could not be accounted for. 27 of those trucks recovered, were sold this year.





The source told Pointblanknews.com that Magu admitted that he flagrantly defied the Act setting up the EFCC which stipulates he reports to the supervisory ministry which is the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.





According to the source, Magu consistently ignored requests of assistance to investigate and recover about N67billion by sister agencies including the office of the Inspector General of Police and the Presidency.





The source hinted that Magu could not account for missing N37billion as indicated in the submitted report of the presidential asset recovery panel headed by the chairman of the FIRS.





Specifically, Magu was said to have mentioned a N4billion that he released to the VP based on directives the very day the president left the country for the United Kingdom on medical treatment.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that Magu was headstrong on Monday when he was picked up. Investigators said he refused to speak on any issue they asked. On Tuesday, when they showed him documents and evidence, he started confessing. He is now begging for a soft landing, an investigator said.

