The remains of the member representing Kosofe 2 Local Government Area at the Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Tunde Buraimoh was laid to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery on Friday.













Until his death,Buraimoh was the Chairman of the Information Committee of the House.













Buraimoh who died from coronavirus was buried at an event attending strictly by his immediate family in accordance to the NCDC protocols .













Most of his colleagues and friends were not allowed to witness the event











