Guy Murray Bruce Elected New Chairman Of IBAN





The Independent Broadcasters Association Of Nigeria (IBAN) held an extra ordinary general meeting today 21st July 2020. IBAN is the umbrella body of all privately owned and independent broadcast operators in Nigeria.





The extra ordinary general meeting was called to among other things elect a new 8 member board to run the affairs of the association.





IBAN was formed in the year 1997 by the initial batch of licenced private broadcasters with High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as its founding Chairman. The outing going board chairman Mr. Osa Sunny Adun thanked members for cooperating with his board during his tenure and prayed for the success of the in coming board.





The following persons were elected to the board.





1) Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce ( Chairman)





2) Alhaji Dr. Tijani Ramalan ( Vice Chairman)





3) Mr. Charles Maraizu Daniels ( Secretary)





4) Hon. Habeeb Fasinro ( Legal Adviser )





5) Mr. Ime Ufot ( Publicity Secretary)





6) Mrs. Tatiana Mousalli - Nouri ( Treasurer )





7) Mr. Chris Ubosi ( Financial Secretary)





8) Mr. Greg Odutayo ( Organizing Secretary)





The Chairman of the association, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce pledged on behalf of the board to pursue the twin objectives of fostering unity among members of the association while contributing to ensuring professionalism in all aspects of the broadcasting value chain insofar as it relates to Independent broadcasting.





Signed





Charles Maraizu Daniels





Board Secretary ( IBAN ). Pls publicise on your stations and social media. Stay safe!