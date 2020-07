Published:





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu today recieved in audience the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Lagos, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide and State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Adeyinka Fasiu Ayinla at Lagos House, Marina





Pictures from the event





