Gas Explosion Kills One,Injures Three At Lagos Estate

Published:





A yet-to-be-identified person lost his life on Monday to a gas explosion, which occurred at a storey building on the Cappa Avenue, Palmgrove Estate, Palmgrove area of Lagos State.



Three others, who sustained varying degrees of injury, were rescued by emergency responders and rushed to hospital for treatment.



It was gathered that the explosion was caused by gas leakage from the cylinder being used to service the air conditioner in the building.



The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the remaining occupants were evacuated from the building, adding that the scene of the incident had been cordoned off to prevent a secondary incident.



Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor split air conditioning unit in a storey building exploded as a result of gas leakage.



“A male adult lost his life and three adult males sustained varying degrees of injury and had all been taken to hospital before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team.



“The LRT, the police and Lagos State Fire Service personnel are responders at the scene of the incident. All the occupants have been evacuated and the scene of the incident has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident as there are visible cracks on the walls and pillars. Recovery operation is ongoing.



Share This