Published:





As a follow-up to endure that guidelines on the provisions of Alcohol-based sanitizers or hand washing equipments in parks, the RS2.1 Lagos Sector Command staff led by the Sector Commander CC Olusegun Ogungbemide went to the following parks: Ojota Bus section, Ogba Motor Park, BRT bus terminal, Ojodu Berger to sensitizer and check their level of compliance on Friday







Pictures











Share This