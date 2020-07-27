FG Announces August 4th Resumption Date For Secondary Schools

The Federal government has announced that secondary schools will resume on the 4th of August.





This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Ben Bem Goong, director of press and public relations, ministry of education.





According to the statement, the decision was taken after a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.





Students in exit classes are the ones expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020.





Recall that the FG had previously declared an August 4th resumption date for schools but reneged on its decision a few days later, after reconsidering the situation



