Friday, 31 July 2020

Femi Fani Kayode Releases Pictures Of Wife After Surgery

Published: July 31, 2020


Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has released the pictures of his wife who recently underwent surgery 


This was his post 
"
"My darling wife, I just don't know where you get the courage. I thank God for His mercy in the early hours of yesterday morning as you went in for this long-awaited operation and I thank Him for its resounding success. You are just remarkable and Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden, Liam and I are so proud of you. We love you Mama Aragorn! ❤❤❤

Precious Chikwendu

