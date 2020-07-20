Femi Falana Applauds Wike For Saving Joy Nunieh From Abduction

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called for the immediate suspension of Akpabio, over the NDDC alleged fraud.



SERAP made the call on Sunday in an open letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, to the President, Muhammadu Buhari



The group advised Buhari to set up an investigative panel to look into the allegation, rather than leave it in the hands of the National Assembly, where the probe had become messy.



SERAP said, “The investigation by the National Assembly has been controversial, and has reportedly turned into a ‘dirty fight’ between the NDDC and the National Assembly. Similarly, the hearings have reportedly indicted lawmakers of both the Senate and House of Representatives.”



Also, human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on Sunday applauded the move by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stopping the police from arresting a former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh.



Falana also demanded that the Department of State Services obey three separate court orders for the release of an Aba, Abia State-based lawyer, Mr Emperor Ogbonna, who was arrested in March this year for criticising Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in a Facebook post.



On Wike’s intervention preventing Nunieh’s arrested, Falana noted in his statement on Sunday that the security operatives’ invasion of her house on July 16 was a desperate attempt to prevent her from testifying before a committee of the House of Representatives probing into diversion of huge funds belonging to the NDCC.



He added that since the Rivers State Police Command had dissociated itself from the planned arrest, “the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, should investigate the circumstances surrounding the deployment of the team of police personnel involved in such reckless abuse of power.”

