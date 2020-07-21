Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Federal Min Of Works , FRSC Hold Press Conference On Proposed 6 Months Partial Closure Of 3rd Mainland Bridge (Pictures)

Published: July 21, 2020


A joint  press  conference  of Federal  Ministry of Works and Housing  and FRSC  on the proposed partial closure  of 3rd mainland bridge, Lagos for rehabilitation and maintenance was held in Abuja today 


In attendance were the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola,the Corps Marshal of FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi PhD and other top management staff of the two Agencies of Government. 

The bridge will be partially closed from 24th July 2020 and will last till January 2021.

These are pictures from the Press Conference 















Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: