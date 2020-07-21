Federal Min Of Works , FRSC Hold Press Conference On Proposed 6 Months Partial Closure Of 3rd Mainland Bridge (Pictures)

Published:





A joint press conference of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and FRSC on the proposed partial closure of 3rd mainland bridge, Lagos for rehabilitation and maintenance was held in Abuja today









In attendance were the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola,the Corps Marshal of FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi PhD and other top management staff of the two Agencies of Government.





The bridge will be partially closed from 24th July 2020 and will last till January 2021.





These are pictures from the Press Conference

















