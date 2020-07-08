FCTA Threatens To Shut GTB Over COVID-19 Protocol Violation In Abuja

Published:





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has threatened to seal some Guarantee Trust Bank branches in Abuja for non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in their operations.



Chairman of the FCTA Enforcement Team on COVID-19, Mr Ikharo Attah, issued the warning to the management of the bank at Area 3 during a monitoring exercise on Tuesday in Abuja.



Attah also issued a 24 hour ultimatum to the three affected branches of the bank in Areas 3 and 11 as well as the Central Business District, to put the necessary COVID-19 safety measures in place for their customers.



The chairman said that the lives of customers were being endangered at the bank’s premises through non observance of physical distancing and failure to provide canopies and chairs for customers.



Attah, therefore, called for the setting up of hand washing facilities at the bank’s entry points.



“This particular bank is not observing Covid-19 safety protocol at all. There is only one thermometer for this large crowd,” Attah said.



He added that he had been at that particular branch more than four times and had usually met a large crowd.



He added that it had failed to organise its customers in view of social distancing regulations.



“There was no social distancing and most of them (customers) are not even wearing facial masks. The bank should provide canopy, chairs, and hand washing points.



“We are giving them 24 hours to get all these things in place or risk being sealed. It will not cost up to N100,000.



“They should take the lives of their customers very seriously. Their customers should be treated with utmost dignity. I give them 24 hours.”



