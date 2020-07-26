Edo Rally:You Cannot Rig Edo Election..Wike,Tambuwal , PDP Governors Tell Adams Oshiomhole

Published:





The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the PDP will resist any attempt to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state. Wike said this in Benin during the flag off of the re-election campaign of Governor Godwin Obaseki.







“Nobody can rig this election. “No one man can decide what will happen in Edo State. “Today is the end of the so-called godfatherism.” Wike also recalled the negative statements made by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, saying Ize-Iyamu cannot be trusted with public fund. “Edo people are not fools. “You should not dance to his [Oshiomhole] tune.





“APC believes in rigging but it will be difficult for them in Edo. “Obaseki has done well, he disappointed the godfathers in Edo. “We will retain the state as PDP. “Let’s replicate what we did in Rivers State by staying back and protect your votes. “Nothing will happen to anybody. “The election will be won by Obaseki’s achievements. “God-fatherism will not rise again.







“For the fact that he resisted godfatherism, that alone showed that he has the interest of Edo people at heart. “So, you have no choice but to vote for him,” he said. Tambuwal: Nigerians are with you On his part, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said Nigerians are with Edo people in the struggle to liberate the state from godfathers.







He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, to build on the legacies of immediate past chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega. “I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, even if the anti-corruption fight is becoming tougher and is failing, even if the security challenges are getting more and more, don’t fail in delivering free, fair election process to Nigeria. On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said that the debt profile left by Oshiomhole was settled by Obaseki, who “did very well.”







Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State described Obaseki as a good product to sell. Handing over the party’s flag to Obaseki, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, noted Oshiomhole had already said all that needed to be said about the APC candidate. He, therefore, urged Obaseki not to dissipate much energy on the election but concentrate on governance. In his speech, Obaseki said his main concern was how to make Edo great again. “Our message is that of hope. “We will continue to focus on how to improve governance, how to improve and transform the lives of the people,” he said.





