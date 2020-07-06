DSS, EFCC React To Alleged Arrest Of Ag EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu

Published:





The Department of State Security (DSS) and the EFCC have reacted to the alleged arrest of the Acting Chairman of EFCC by the DSS today.



According to the two government agencies,Magun was only invited by the panel investigating alleged fraud leveled against him.



Here are the press statement by the two agencies



PRESS RELEASE



MAGU, NOT ARRESTED BY DSS



The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.





Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

6th July, 2020



EFCC PRESS STATEMENT



MAGU HONOURS PANEL INVITATION



Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.





The EFCC's boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.





Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

06/07/2020.



