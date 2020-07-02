Doctors,Nurses Begin Indefinite Strike At FMC Kogi Over Gunmen Attack

Published:





Doctors, nurses and other health workers at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday announced the withdrawal of their services.



The indefinite strike followed an early morning attack yesterday on the facility by suspected political thugs.



A statement by the workers in Lokoja said the action was necessitated by the prevailing insecurity, foisted on the centre by the attackers, who they alleged, were sponsored.



The statement was signed by Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Chairman Dr. Nnana Agwu and Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) Chairman Samuel Obajemu.



Other signatories to the statement are: National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Abdulmalik Idris; Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Chairman John Omoche and Senior Staff Association (SSA) Chairman Usman Gabriel.





The union leaders expressed the regret that aside the violent attack on workers, all the vital equipment needed for their day-to-day work had been carted away by the hoodlums.



“Some equipment like infrared thermometers, laptops, ATM cards, car keys and two motorcycles, which are vital in providing care, were carted away by the hoodlums,” the statement said.



The union leaders said the administrative block of the hospital was completely vandalised by the armed thugs, who, they said, came in unmarked Toyota Sienna buses.



According to them, the workers will stay off work until security of lives and property at the hospital is guaranteed.



The unions also demanded adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their members as a precondition for calling off the strike.



Part of their demands include validation of COVID-19 status of the Accident and Emergency unit staff who were on self-isolation, expansion of triangle points and provision of testing facilities (PCR machine).



