Current Set Of Officers And Men Of The Army Are The Most Motivated In Over 150 Years Existence Of The Army..Army Spokesman

The current crop of officers and men of the Nigerian Army are the most motivated since the establishment of the Army in Nigeria since its establishment over 150 years ago.





Those were the exact words of the spokesman of the Nigerian Colonel Musa Sagir today.





Colonel Sagir was speaking as a guest on a Nigerian Info FM this afternoon monitored by CKN NEWS in Lagos.





He said some of the insinuations that soldiers are not well motivated which has led to so many of them to deserting the force is a mere imagination of some disgruntled elements .





Majority of our officers and men are fully committed to serve and defend their motherland .

On the allegations that the former Field Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Gen Segun Adeniyi was transferred and being prosecuted over a recent viral video , the spokesman said any officer could be transferred at any given time.





It is a routine in the Army, any soldier could be transferred at any given time , it has happened in the past and will always happen he said.





Colonel Sagir denied the allegation that the Army hordes information from the media.





He said the Gen Buratai led Army has been the most open when it comes to dissimilation of information





This he said the Army does regularly through press conferences , press releases and the use of various social media platforms





He urged Nigerians to join hands with the Nigerian Army so that all forms of insecurity and banditry could be totally wiped out

