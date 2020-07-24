Covid-19:Ban Sallah Celebrations..FG Tells State Governors

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, yesterday said the Federal Government was encouraged that some state governments had announced ban on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities.







The SGF, during the briefing of the PTF, said the Federal Government hoped that the ban would be upheld and replicated by other states. Kano and Jigawa states had on Wednesday announced the ban on sallah festivities. Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration holding next Friday, the SGF urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.







According to him, there is the cause to advise Nigerians on the upcoming Eid-El Kabir. “This naturally comes with lots of mass gatherings, but we must not forget that the guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent. “We urge all state governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to and citizens should not indulge in activities that would allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered,” Mustapha said.







The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also cautioned against Eid gatherings, saying “All over the world, mass gatherings have been linked with the mass infections and casualties in other countries, which we see in the media each day, and which we’re trying to avoid, in order not to overwhelm the capacity of our health system.







“Since the risk of crowding cannot be ruled out in places of worship and pose a serious hazard for COVID-19 transmission, it is very wise that persons over 60 years, the obese and those in treatment for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, HIV, among others, or have had a transplant, should stay at home pray at home. I also strongly advise that travel be avoided in this period except for a critical reason.”

