COVID-19: Drama As Obasanjo Locks Out Mourners At Mother in-law’s Burial

There was a mild drama in Isara Remo, Ogun East Senatorial District yesterday as former President Olusegun Obasanjo locked mourners outside during the burial of his mother in-law.



The move was in ex-President’s strict enforcement of the Covid-19 protocols regarding safe physical distance and minimum number of persons permissible in an enclosed space.



At the St. Peter’s Anglican Church (Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion) Diocese of Remo, Isara Remo, Ogun State venue of the Order of Service for the remains of his mother in-law, Mrs Florence Mopelola Adenekan, Obasanjo manned the church’s enhance door and ensured that the approved limit of those to be allowed in was strictly adhered to.



The former President ordered many of the mourners who wanted to be part of the funeral service to go back and personally shut the Church doors against them as the service presided over by the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo Diocese, Most Rev Dr Matthew Olusina Fape, commenced at about 10.30 am.



Some of the elder statesman’s close aides and associates were not spared – they too were also locked outside despite having their face masks on.



The late Mrs Adenekan was the mother of Chief (Mrs) Bola Obasanjo. She died on April 17, 2020; two days before her 90th birthday.



The nonagenarian was interred at the church cemetery located behind the church with Obasanjo leading the family of his in-laws to perform the dust-to-dust rites.



Mrs Obasanjo was absent at the ceremony, as she was said to have travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) and could not make it.



The former President later paid homage to the four traditional rulers at Ode and Isara communities in company with his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, among others.



The visited monarchs include Oba Mukaila Akanbi Olabinjo (Isara); the Iraye Remo, Oba Samuel Olatunji Kalejaiye; the Eleposo Eposo Ode Remo, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe and the Alaye Ode, Oba (Suvr.) Adetunji Osho.



Oba Osho said Obasanjo had demonstrated “how true and respected Yoruba son he is by visiting their domains despite coming on personal engagement to the area.



“We shall continue to learn from your wisdom. The entire people of Ode is proud and appreciate this visit,” the traditional ruler said.



