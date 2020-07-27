CKN NEWS Exposes Pictures Of The Massacre Going On In Southern Kaduna

Published:





There is massive ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna in the past few weeks with hundreds of people losing their lives.





No one is spared , the young , old , boys , girls , kids and even prominent citizens of the Christian dominated areas have come under attacks over and over again and it seems the security agents are handicap on what to do.





CKN NEWS has taken the pain to bring to the world pictures of the massacre as it were since it seems the government have lost the political will to stop the ethnic cleansing as it were









