CEO Of Gokada, Fahim Saleh Beheaded In His Apartment





Tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, who is the CEO of former bike-hailing app Gokada, was on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, found dead and dismembered in his New York apartment.





Saleh’s body was found headless and dismembered inside his luxury Lower East Side apartment which he bought in 2019.





The body of the 33-year-old was discovered by his sister who became worried after not hearing from him in a day.





She visited and found him headless while his body had been cut up and sorted into different plastic bags. A power saw which was still plugged in was also found in the apartment.





According to several reports, police believe they have surveillance footage of the suspect entering the building and then using the elevator.





The footage is said to show the suspect in a glove and a mask covering his face sharing the elevator with Saleh up to the seventh floor.





As the door of the elevator opened directly into Saleh’s apartment, he was seen to fall to the floor immediately from a possible gunshot.





Police, reports say, believe the murder was carried out by a professional because of how the attack happened.





“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.