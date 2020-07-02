Cancer Bedridden Actress Is Not Our Member,But We Will Stretch A Hand Of Help To Her...AGN President

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has finally reacted to the critical condition of Nollywood Actress Ify Onwuemene who is down with endometrial cancer.





Her colleague, Gloria Young had taken to social media a few days ago to seek funds and support for the actor.





Sharing a picture of the ailing actress, Young wrote a caption, urging well-meaning Nigerians to donate whatever they can afford into Ify Onwuemene’s bank account to help her.





However, in a telephone interview conversation with PM News, the President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, stated that Ify is not a member of the association, but confirmed that the association will stretch a hand of help to her.





“She is not our member,” he told PM News.





Emeka lamented that some actors failed to register or identify with the association but run towards it for favour when the times are bad.





“You know not all the actors out there are members of AGN, because we have HOM that takes care of our members’ health. So before it got to this level, they would have passed through all of that but because she is an actor at all, we will have to arrange to assist.





“But what am I saying, if you are an actor, try to belong to relevant groups and associations. Why will you be acting films and won’t belong to associations and as you fall sick now, you run to social media.

“But for us now since actor has been mentioned, we will also try our best to see how she can get support. You media guys who have been working with us, as you are writing, let them also know, you cannot be acting in an isolation for crying out loud, we all need ourselves sometimes, you can imagine, Okada riders in Lagos have an association.





“We cannot throw her away, we will also see how we can accommodate her in some of the things we are doing,” he added.





Source :PM News

