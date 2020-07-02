Buhari Appoints Two Journalists,39 Others As Ambassadors Designate

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Debo Adesina, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, as a non-career ambassador.





The journalist’s name is among the 41 nominees that the president transmitted to the senate for confirmation.





Adesina is currently on a three-month pre-retirement leave at The Guardian.





Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated June 17 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.





According to the letter, the nominees were selected from 32 states across Nigeria.





“In accordance with section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” the commander-in-chief said.

The president sought the confirmation of Williams Omoregie Henry as commissioner representing Edo, Ekiti and Ondo states in the Federal Civil Service Commission.





He also asked the lawmakers to confirm Usman Mahmud Hassan as commissioner representing Kaduna state in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

