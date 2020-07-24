Breaking :Popular Max FM Radio Female Presenter Dies

The management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja has announced the passing on of Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju (popularly known as Iya Jogbo).

Friday, July 24th, 2020: The management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja today announced the passing on of Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju (popularly known as Iya Jogbo) who died as a result of brief illness from Bronchitis and an enlarged heart.





Speaking on behalf of the staff and management of TVC Communications and Max FM, Andrew Hanlon, CEO of TVC Communications said that the terribly sad news of Emmanuella’s passing today has sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.





In his words, “Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focussed solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.





Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey radio show on Max FM.





She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day.”





May she Rest In Peace. “