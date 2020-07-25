Breaking :Nigeria's Mega Star Jo el Amadi's Father Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna

Published:





The father of Nigeria's singing sensation Jo El Amadi has been murdered in the ongoing communal clash in Southern Kaduna State





Tuface sing alike Jo El had earlier tweeted that his parents were missing went on to announce the sad incident on his verified Twitter page this





"It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state".





Joel an artiste under Kennis Music has churned out several hit songs









Share This