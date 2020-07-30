Breaking News :Afenifere Leader Ayo Fasanmi Is Dead

Pa Ayo Fasanmi , One of the leaders of Afenifere and a devoted Awoist, died at 94 years of age.





He was a Senator on the platform of UPN in the second republic.





He died on Wednesday night after a brief illness, a family source.





He suffered from age-related illness. He was admitted to hospital two weeks ago during which he was put in oxygen.





It was learnt learnt that Papa recovered a few days ago before his situation deteriorated and passed away.

President Muhammadu Buhari had extolled Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values



