Breaking News :Afenifere Leader Ayo Fasanmi Is Dead

Published: July 30, 2020


Pa Ayo Fasanmi , One of the leaders of Afenifere and a devoted Awoist, died at 94 years of age.

He was a Senator on the platform of UPN in the second republic.

 
He died on Wednesday night after a brief illness, a family source.

He suffered from age-related illness. He was admitted to hospital two weeks ago during which he was put in oxygen.

It was learnt learnt that Papa recovered a few days ago before his situation deteriorated and passed away.
President Muhammadu Buhari had extolled Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values


