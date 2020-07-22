Breaking :IGP Orders Immediate Investigation Of Viral Video Of Dehumanizing Interrogation Of Lady By Police Officers In Ibadan





The Inspector General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.





The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.





DCP FRANK MBA

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA