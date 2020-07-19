Breaking :Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama Tests Positive For COVID-19..Heads To Isolation Centre

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for coronavirus, The Nation has reported.

Onyeama announced the result of his fourth test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.

He said he was heading for isolation and treatment.

The Minister tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”