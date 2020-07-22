Breaking :DSS Boss Allegedly Breaches Airport Protocols, Slaps FAAN Officer

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has strongly condemned the alleged assault on its staff by Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA.





FAAN in a statement on its Twitter page on Wednesday accused Abba of slapping an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty.





It said Abba had breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector.





FAAN described the incident which occurred on July 17th as an abuse of power and the Security process at the airport.





“We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.





“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.





“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.





“FAAN is committed to our core values of safety security and comfort.



