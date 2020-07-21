Breaking :Buhari Speaks On Senate's Resolution On Sack Of Service Chiefs

SERVICE CHIEFS: POSITION OF PRESIDENCY ON RESOLUTION BY THE SENATE





The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.





Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

July 21, 2020