President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some deserving citizens.

They are





Bola Tinubu (Apapa station)





Prof Osinbajo (Kajola station)





Prof. Soyinka (Abeokuta station)





