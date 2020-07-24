Breaking: Buhari Denies Dissolving NDDC Board

The Federal Government has denied a fake news being circulated on social media that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC has been dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari

This is the Press Statement from the Presidency

FAKE NEWS ON NDDC ATTRIBUTED TO ME

A statement purportedly signed by me has been making the rounds that the Federal Government has dissolved the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC. Merchants of fake news in action. The communication did not emanate from the media office of the President. Please ignore.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)





The Fake News

*Special* *Goverment* *Announcement* :

The Federal Government is in receipt of the Senate Recommendation that the NDDC IMC be dissolved and

ii. that the NDDC be returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

The Government set up a technical Committee to study this recommendation and advise it which committee has turned in its Recommendation.

Federal Government hereby accepts the Recommendation of the Senate and accordingly:

1. The President has hereby dissolved the NDDC IMC. The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.

2. Senator Magnus Ngei Abe is hereby appointed as sole Administrator for initial period of 6 months.

3. The NDDC is hereby returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

4. The President assures Niger Deltans that the forensic Audit of the Commission will continue unhindered.

Thank you.

Signed:

Femi Adesina

Presidential Spokesperson

July 23, 2020.