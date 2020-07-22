Breaking :Boko Haram Executes Five Abducted Aid Workers Over Refusal To Pay $500,000 Ransom (Picture)

Screenshot of the execution video





Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday said they have executed the abducted aid workers living in their custody for a month in Borno state.





The execution came after the insurgents demanded the sum of 500,000 dollars to release them.





In a video released by the armed group shows that the humanitarian workers were all executed.





The humanitarian workers Executed include staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a security guard.



