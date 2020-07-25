Breaking :Army Rearrest One Of The Six Prisoners Set Free By Gunmen At Plateau Court

One out of the six inmates who escaped after an attack by gunmen on the premises of the High Court in Plateau State has been rearrested.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed at Rarin-Shou village on Friday rearrested the inmate who is from the Jos Correctional Centre.





The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chujwuemeka Okonkwo told Channels Television that the manhunt launched by troops of the task force to search for the escapees turned out positive with the arrest Ibrahim Mohammed while the search for others is still ongoing.





The rearrested suspect has been handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service Plateau State Centre.





This comes after gunmen on Thursday attacked the premises of the High Court in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, thereby forcefully setting free six inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre.













The inmates were said to have been brought from the Jos Correctional Centre for trial in Barkin Ladi when the incident occurred.

The gunmen, however, aided the escape of six out of 10 inmates with their offences ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape.













Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, (ASP) Gabriel Uba confirmed the attack and escape of the inmates.





He noted that the Police Commissioner has visited the scene of the incident, adding that some arrests have been made and investigations into the attack are ongoing.



