Breaking :Another Lagos State Lawmaker Tunde Braimoh Dies

CKN News has learnt that the lawmaker representing Kosofe constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, is dead.





His death is coming exactly two weeks after his counterpart in the upper legislative chamber, Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo died



Until his death he was the chairman house committee on information, security and strategy in the Lagos state house of Assembly.



Tunde Braimoh had also served in the Parliament as the chairman house committee on Judiciary, petitions and Lasiec, he was also a one time chairman of Kosofe local government area, now ikosi isheri local council.







He is a third term legislator in the State House of Assembly





He is survived by wife and children.



