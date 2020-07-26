Breaking :Adams Oshiomhole Caught On Camera Kneeling Down To Beg Edo Elders ( Pictures)

Published:





As preparation towards the September 19th gubernatorial election in Edo State, former Edo State Governor and National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole has been caught on camera kneeling down to beg Bini elders









Adams was seen in pictures circulating on social media alongside the APC gubernatorial candidate Pastor Ize Iyamu before some elders in what seems to be an attempt to seek their support or in a state of asking for forgiveness over what CKN NEWS cannot ascertain









This is coming barely 24 hours after the PDP held its rally in Benin , the Edo State capital









