Boko Haram's Attack On UN Helicopter Won't Go Unpunished ..Buhari

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , on Sunday, condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists”.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying that the attack was a “rear guard action” of members of the sect who he said have been under pressure from the military.





The statement was titled “President Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s cowardly attack on UN in the North East”.





The President was quoted as saying that, “This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rear guard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.





“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five -year old baby, would not go without severe consequences.





“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”





Buhari said the security of foreigners and Nigerians remained the top priority of his regime.

He promised not to leave any stone unturned until the regime eliminates “these remorseless enemies of humanity.”

The President also underscored the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region to, at all times, properly coordinate movements – air or land, with the Theatre Commander and other military authorities.

