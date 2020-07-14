Body Of Popular Actress Found Floating In River

Published:





Naya Rivera’s body has been recovered at Lake Piru, five days after the former Glee star went missing and was presumed dead. The 33-year-old actress didn't return from a swimming excursion with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, on Wednesday, July 8. Investigators believe she drowned in what appears to be a “tragic accident.” However, the cause of death is still unknown.



During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said he is “confident” the body found is Rivera’s.



“Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” he said.



The body was found floating in the northeastern part of the lake near the surface of the water at 9:10 a.m. PT on Monday near where Rivera disappeared. The area had been searched extensively by divers using sonar technology, but the search and recovery mission was hampered by difficult conditions.



“We believe she was concealed within some of the shrubbery on the floor bed of the lake,” Ayub explained. “The body looked as though it had been in the water for several days.”



It’s possible Rivera’s last act was saving the life of her son.



Ayub said the boy told investigators they were swimming and his mother helped boost him onto the boat. When he looked back she was gone. The sheriff noted there are currents in Lake Piru, particularly in the afternoon, which is the time of day when she disappeared. Because the boat wasn’t anchored, it is possible that she “mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”



An autopsy will be performed and dental records are expected to confirm the match



Share This