Army Neutralize Bandits At Kagara Forest In Zamfara

The military says at least eight armed bandit leaders and several of their fighters have been neutralized in airstrikes carried out by the air component of operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state.





This followed reports that some armed bandits had relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from the Sokoto state side of the Kagara forest and have set up camp in the Zamfara State part of the forest.





According to the Defence Headquarters, as the attack aircraft approached the camp, some of the bandits and their leaders were seen fleeing towards the surrounding bushes but several of them were taken out as the aircraft struck the area of the forest.



