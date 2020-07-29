Another Gas Explosion Kills Three In Lagos

Three persons were were killed and four others injured after a gas shop esploded in Lagos last night.



The incident occurred around 7pm on Inua Mohammed Street, Off Asa-Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo.



Among the deceased were the gas shop owner and a commercial cyclist, while children and other nearby shop owners were said to have sustained injuries.



This incident occurred barely 24 hours after another gas explosion killed a man in an estate in Palmgrove, Lagos mainland.



Residents who took to social media to share their experiences said the explosion resonated from an uncompleted storey building, adding that many vehicles and shops were shattered.



It was gathered that the explosion dismembered the woman’s body such that rescuers packed the pieces before bagging her remains.



It was learnt that officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), policemen from Ajao Estate division quickly mobilised to the scene and put out the fire.



According to LASEMA’s Director General Dr. Femi OkeOsanyintolu, two bodies were retrieved from the debris while nine shops were affected in the fire.



“The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery and retrieval ongoing,” OkeOsanyintolu said.

But Police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed that three persons were killed and four others injured in the explosion.



Elsewhere, 17 persons, comprising 16 men and a woman were rescued from boats accident around Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island.



The boats were said to have left Ilashe enroute Ikoyi when one hit a log and upturned around 8pm. It was learnt that the second boat which was behind ran into the spot and capsized as well.



Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA officials and Marine Policemen were promptly deployed in the scene for rescue operations.



All passengers and operators aboard the boats were rescued, the LASEMA boss said.

