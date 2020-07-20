Alleged Fraud :House Of Reps Set To Drill Akpabio ,NDDC MD Today

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Daniel Pondei, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives on Monday (today).



The House Committee on NDDC had summoned both Akpabio and the Interim Management Committee of the commission, led by Pondei, to explain the alleged illegal spending and mismanagement of fund under their leadership.



Both the Senate and the House had on May 5, 2020, separately resolved to investigate the alleged spending of over N40bn by the Expanded Interim Management Committee of the NDDC between October 2019 and May 2020 without approval.



It was later discovered that the NDDC had spent N81.5bn within the period.



Pondei had led members of the IMC to stage a walkout on the committee at the investigative hearing on Thursday.



The acting MD had asked that the panel’s Chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, should not preside over the probe, a request that was turned down by the lawmakers.



Consequently, the committee had issued a warrant of arrest on the acting MD, asking that the IMC must account to Nigerians.



However, the committee, on Friday, re-invited Pondei and his team to reappear on Monday.

