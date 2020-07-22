Alleged Female Fraudster Plays N139m Sports Lotto,Paid N1m Church Offering Out Of Stolen N179m

Published:



A young woman identified as Nkechi Mercy Ikogwe was on Monday arraigned before Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over alleged N179 million fraud.





She was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.





The woman was said to have used the sum of N139,704,097 of the N179 million to play sport betting and also paid a tithe of N1 million to a church in Port Harcourt.





